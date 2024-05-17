Congresswoman Rebukes Comer with Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body”

As the House Oversight Committee hearing yesterday devolved into an insult fest, two of its sharpest-tongued members traded barbs that were emblematic of the precipitous drop in decorum — and the cratering of foundational member respect — now commonplace in once respected arenas of government.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) of not being able to see clearly because her “false eyelashes” were in the way, a ad hominem smear that saw Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) respond to Greene by saying “that is absolutely unacceptable, how dare you attack the physical appearance of another person?”

Ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) aligned with Ocasio-Cortez, knocking Greene for a comment that was “beneath even you.” Unbowed, Greene asked Ocasio-Cortez if her “feelings” were hurt.

Ocasio-Cortez had asked the chairman to strike Greene’s insult from the record, which the committee elected not to do, ruling that Greene had a right to level her personal attack on Crockett.

Defended by Ocasio-Cortez and Raskin, who were also attempting to defend the dignity of the proceedings, Crockett appeared to require little assistance in self-defense.

In a sardonic swipe at James Comer’s (R-KY) leadership upon learning the committee would permit Greene’s attacks, Crockett asked the chair if — given the latitude extended to Greene — “someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

HOLY SHIT!!!! Jasmine Crockett just roasted the shit out of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Luna 🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/TKhmsPuqK9 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 17, 2024

Comer, seeming perplexed by Crockett’s unsubtle description of Greene, answered “A what now?”

The Oversight Committee has, under the chairmanship of Comer, been turned into a prosecutorial body largely concerned with alleged criminality by Democrats — from impeachment targets like Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, to Attorney General Merrick Garland, whose alleged contempt was a subject in the rancorous meeting.

The committee’s activities and ineptitude have triggered harsh criticism from the entire political spectrum, with Comer being targeted in bipartisan fashion by everyone from liberal Congressman Adam Schiff to MAGA roustabout Steve Bannon.