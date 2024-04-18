Fox News Airs ‘Joke’ About Katie Couric’s Colonoscopy

Television Hall of Fame journalist Katie Couric (Today, CBS Evening News, 60 Minutes) was a guest on Club Random with Bill Maher. Couric spoke about the MAGA movement, claiming socio-economic disparity, class resentment, anti-intellectualism and anti-elitism “is driving many of these anti-establishment Trump voters.”

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld responded to Couric’s analysis by referring to her as “an old fart.”

Then after showing a clip from Couric’s conversation with Maher, Gutfeld said: “Wow, even after the colonoscopy, she’s still full of crap.”

Juliet Jeske of ‘Decoding Fox News’ responded: “Greg Gutfeld identifies as a comedian. He should know the topic of cancer is a comedy killer. Most comedians avoid it. If he wants to criticize Katie Couric he should probably avoid joking about colonoscopies. Her husband died from colon cancer. 1 in 3 Americans get cancer.”

After her husband Jay Monahan died of colon cancer in 1998 at the age of 42, making her a widow with two children (age 6 and 2), Couric become a spokeswoman for colon cancer awareness. To inspire others to get checked, she underwent a colonoscopy on-air in March 2000.

Note: In September 2022, after a regular screening, Couric was diagnosed with breast cancer, had a lumpectomy and again advocated for the importance of early detection.