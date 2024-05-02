Kari Lake Paints “Radical” Opponent as “Dangerous Man”

Former TV journalist Kari Lake is using fear-stoking political rhetoric to portray her opponent as “dangerous” as she campaigns against Democratic U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego in the Arizona senate race for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema‘s seat. (Sinema, a Democrat-turned-Independent, is not running for reelection.)

The Trump-endorsed Lake today wrote: “Ruben Gallego is more radical than AOC. He’s to the left of Bernie Sanders. If you love Joe Biden, if you love open borders, high crime, an economy that’s in the toilet, & being on the verge of World War III, then you’re going to love Ruben. This is a dangerous guy. We have to get him out of DC, send him packing, & put someone in the office with some common sense.”

As seen in a recent interview with former Trump political strategist Steve Bannon (below), Lake calls Gallego “The most radical Democrat in the House,” who is “100 percent in lockstep with Joe Biden.”

Note: In the 117th United States Congress, Gallego voted in line with Joe Biden’s stated position 100% of the time. But that voting record doesn’t add up to with left-wing radicalism, as Biden often takes positions to the right of the more radical wing of his party. Proof of this is found in the fact that the other left-wing legislators Lake mentions are not in “lockstep” with Biden, landing to the left of the President on certain issues — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) voted with Biden 91%, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT) voted with Biden 90%.

(NOTE: The GOP has had trouble painting Biden as a genuine radical since at least 2020.)

Lake piles on the divisive rhetoric in the Bannon interview, saying that Gallego is against building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and claiming therefore that “this is a guy who hates the citizens of this country.”