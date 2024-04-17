Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped for Nazi Comment in Congress, “Get Out of Here”

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who is opposed to sending more foreign aid to Ukraine as it fights against a Russian invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is one of the outspoken far-right House Republicans who have been regurgitating Russian propaganda on social media and in Congress.

Note: In 2023, Greene accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, of having a “Nazi army.” Her accusation reflects one of the Kremlin’s most common disinformation narratives to justify its war against Ukraine. Putin has referred to Ukraine’s democratically elected government as a “gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis.”

As seen in the video below, while debating sending more foreign aid to Ukraine, Greene said: “I don’t think anyone in the United States government…Americans do not support actual Nazis or white supremacists. I know I certainly do not.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene: I can't imagine any Americans supporting white supremacists or Nazis, I certainly do not@MaxwellFrostFL: It’s interesting to hear my colleague talk about disavowing white supremacists when in 2022, she spoke at an event led by white supremacists. When… pic.twitter.com/9W2ZKCCqkr — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 17, 2024

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) responded to Greene: “It’s interesting to hear my colleague talk about disavowing white supremacists when in 2022, she spoke at an event led by white supremacists and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. And when asked about it, she doubled down and said ‘we’re going to focus on people not labels.’ So get out of here with that damn hypocrisy.”

As seen in video (below) from that event — the 2022 AFPAC (America First Political Action Conference), before welcoming Greene on stage, Fuentes and attendees cheered for Russia and Putin and met comparisons of Putin and Adolf Hitler with approbation.