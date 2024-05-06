MAGA Senator Blasted: “You Weren’t Asked a Trick Question”

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), one of four reported contenders on former President Donald Trump‘s shortlist of vice presidential picks, was asked by Kristen Welker on Face the Nation on Sunday: “Will you commit to accepting the election results of 2024?”

Scott replied, “At the end of the day, the 47th President of the United States will be Donald Trump.” When Welker pushed, “Yes or no, will you accept the election results no matter who wins?,” Scott replied, “That is my statement.” Welker repeatedly tried the “yes or no” tactic but failed to get a yes or no.

Scott claimed Welker’s determination to get him to answer the question “is why so many Americans think NBC is an extension of the Democratic party.”

Kristen Welker: “Will you commit to accepting the election results of 2024?



Tim Scott: “At the end of the day, the 47th president of the will be Donald Trump”



Welker: “Yes or no, will you accept the election results no matter who wins?”



Scott: "That is my statement"

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman Michael Steele, a conservative political analyst on MSNBC, responded to Scott: “Since when is committing to accepting the election results, no matter who wins, a hypothetical’?”

Steele added: “You weren’t asked a trick question, nor was it a planted one from the DNC. It’s a question you should answer for every American because you are a United States Senator and when you cannot state with clarity that you would accept the results of a free and fair election regardless of who wins you betray the office you hold and you especially betray the American people.”

Note: Trump’s other top potential vice presidential picks are believed to be Senator J.D. Vance (OH) and former GOP presidential candidates, Gov. Doug Burgum (SD) and Senator Marco Rubio (FL).