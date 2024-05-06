Marjorie Taylor Greene “Going to Lose” Says MAGA Congresswoman

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and has garnered support from a few fellow Republicans including Reps. Thomas Massie (R-WV) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

Massie appears to have admitted today that they won’t have enough votes to oust Johnson next week (when the House votes) but he said today: “I’ll go out on a limb and predict there’ll be enough votes to show that Mike Johnson can’t be elected Speaker in January.”

Massie added: “Because although he can get Democrat votes on a motion to table, it’s not a motion to table vote [in January], and hopefully when Mike Johnson sees that vote he’ll know that he’s a lame-duck Speaker.”

Nancy Mace on Marjorie Taylor Greene's motion to vacate: "She's gonna lose. I don't know why she's doing this because the votes aren't there." pic.twitter.com/j64Wxe2nv8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2024

During an interview with Newsmax, above, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said of Greene’s motion: “She’s going to lose. I don’t know why she’s doing this because the votes aren’t there. She’s going to lose the motion to vacate. And I don’t know why she’s doing it.”

While it’s predicted that “a big chunk” of Democrats would vote to protect Johnson, there are a handful of House Democrats including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who have suggested that they may not. Ocasio-Cortez said: “I may vote against it to send the message that Mike Johnson is still a dangerous leader.”

Like Massie, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) is also looking forward to a future without Johnson as Speaker. Bowman said: “Hopefully by November, if everyone comes out to vote, we’ll be able to recalibrate Congress and begin moving in the right direction for the American people.” Bowman’s recalibration means a Democratic majority.