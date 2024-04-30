Megyn Kelly Says Pro-Palestinian Protestors Are Not “Attractive, Smart”

Conservative Fox News star David Marcus shared a photo of female pro-Palestinian protestors at a college campus and captioned it: “The Insufragettes [sic].”

Note: Suffragettes were members of the women’s suffrage movement who fought for the right to vote for women in the United States.

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly responded to Marcus’s post and replied: “Attractive, smart ppl don’t join these protests. They have good lives and don’t need fake activism to make themselves feel special.”

Kelly’s derogatory opinion has been met with praise on X (“100% correct”), rebuke (“god you are insufferable”), and clever rejection (“Like your inbred January 6th “hostage” buddies” and “Thanks for explaining what happened Jan06”).

Note: Kelly said the media exaggerated the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol which resulted in five deaths and approximately 140 injured police officers.

Attractive, smart ppl don’t join these protests. They have good lives and don’t need fake activism to make themselves feel special. https://t.co/KzwDLw2sN6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 29, 2024

Note: Marcus has criticized male pro-Palestinian protestors too. With a photo (below) of a Columbia University employee pinning a male protestor against a wall, Marcus wrote: “It’s pretty clear where the hard working, blue collar employees who keep Columbia University running stand on all of this. But the students don’t care, they think of them as their servants.”