News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

MAGA Congressman Faces $90,000 Attack Ads After Israel Vote

by in Daily Edition | April 30, 2024

Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) signed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s (R-GA) motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) after Johnson negotiated the $95 billion foreign assistance package which included $60 billion for Ukraine and $26 billion to Israel.

As seen in the House below, Massie said “We’re just getting worn out by these resolutions. We’ve done three dozen now since Mike Johnson became Speaker.”

Massie complained that “none of them actually get to anything real. I think it’s a political ping pong game.” He added, “A lot of these are just political traps, I call them sticky traps designed to split the Democrat party and get them stuck in the sticky trap, and I’ve gotten stuck in almost every one of them myself because I believe absolutely in the First Amendment and I don’t vote for foreign aid.”

Massie, who has voted against “pro Israel” House resolutions with Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortz (NY), Rashida Tlaib (MI) and Ilhan Omar (MN), added: “We hope to get the Democrats in the sticky trap, I always end up there,” and revealed that as a result of voting against one of the foreign aid bills “$90,000 of ads run against me in my district by AIPAC, by a Super PAC.”

Massie isn’t the only GOP congressman who voted against sending foreign aid to Israel and was the target of such ads.

United Democracy Project, the AIPAC-linked super PAC, launched a $500,000 TV ad campaign against former Rep. John Hostettler (R-IN) who is running for the open seat in the 8th Congressional District, which will be vacant when Rep. Larry Buschon (R-IN) retires.