MAGA Congressman Faces $90,000 Attack Ads After Israel Vote

U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) signed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s (R-GA) motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) after Johnson negotiated the $95 billion foreign assistance package which included $60 billion for Ukraine and $26 billion to Israel.

As seen in the House below, Massie said “We’re just getting worn out by these resolutions. We’ve done three dozen now since Mike Johnson became Speaker.”

Massie: We’re just getting worn out by these resolutions. We’ve done three dozen since Johnson became Speaker. Everybody has introduced a bill to deal with something along these lines, none of them actually get to anything real. A lot of these are just political traps for the… pic.twitter.com/ESS58y8oov — Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2024

Massie complained that “none of them actually get to anything real. I think it’s a political ping pong game.” He added, “A lot of these are just political traps, I call them sticky traps designed to split the Democrat party and get them stuck in the sticky trap, and I’ve gotten stuck in almost every one of them myself because I believe absolutely in the First Amendment and I don’t vote for foreign aid.”

Massie, who has voted against “pro Israel” House resolutions with Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortz (NY), Rashida Tlaib (MI) and Ilhan Omar (MN), added: “We hope to get the Democrats in the sticky trap, I always end up there,” and revealed that as a result of voting against one of the foreign aid bills “$90,000 of ads run against me in my district by AIPAC, by a Super PAC.”

Massie isn’t the only GOP congressman who voted against sending foreign aid to Israel and was the target of such ads.

United Democracy Project, the AIPAC-linked super PAC, launched a $500,000 TV ad campaign against former Rep. John Hostettler (R-IN) who is running for the open seat in the 8th Congressional District, which will be vacant when Rep. Larry Buschon (R-IN) retires.