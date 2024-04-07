Fmr Trump Ambassador’s “Asian Hate” Comment Backfires, “So Embarrassing For You”

GOP presumptive presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump is reportedly considering Kash Patel to be the next U.S. Attorney General if he is re-elected.

MSNBC host Alex Wagner (Wagner Tonight) shared a clip of Patel (from an interview with Steve Bannon) warning: “We will go out and find the conspirators not just in government, but in the media, yes, we’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens who helped Joe Biden rig a presidential election.”

Wagner warned that Americans should take Patel’s (and Trump’s) threats to “clean house, from top to bottom” seriously.

MSNBC is panicking over the possibility that Trump might pick Kash Patel to be Attorney General 🤣



pic.twitter.com/7PZslzWrhY — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 6, 2024

Richard Grenell, Trump’s former U.S. Ambassador to Germany and Acting Director of National Intelligence in Trump’s Cabinet in 2020, replied to Wagner’s segment about Patel by writing: “Stop Asian Hate, Alex Wagner.”

Kash Patel was born in the U.S. to Gujarati Indian parents.

Wagner replied to Grenell’s tweet: “Oh Rick. Did you not know that I’m ASIAN AMERICAN? This is so embarrassing for you. But not more embarrassing than having an utterly unqualified fascist in the running for Attorney General of the United States.”

Oh Rick. Did you not know that I’m ASIAN AMERICAN? This is so embarrassing for you. But not more embarrassing than having an utterly unqualified fascist in the running for Attorney General of the United States. https://t.co/y6uLqoRiLy — alexwagner (@alexwagner) April 6, 2024

Wagner was born in the U.S.: her mother is from Myanmar, and her father, the late Carl Wagner (who co-chaired Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign) was American-born.

Grenell has replied to Wagner’s retort with comments including “Kash has a very good sense of humor (which you clearly don’t). Stop Asian Male Hate!”