Marjorie Taylor Greene Accused of Using “Terrorism” Against Mike Johnson

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-GA) after he (and 100 other Republicans) voted in favor of the $1.2 trillion government spending bill. Greene has also expressed her displeasure over Johnson’s consideration of more military aid for Ukraine as it fights against a Russian invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

[Related: GOP Congressman Says Russian Propaganda “Being Uttered on the House Floor”]

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) believes “dollars to donuts” that Johnson will be the Speaker at the end of this term. He said of Johnson: “He’s either going to survive by succumbing to the, frankly, terrorism of Marjorie Taylor Greene — any time anything wants to get done she’s gonna hold this threat over his head — or he can survive by cutting a deal with the Democrats.”

Kinzinger: He has to think about his conscience because I have to tell you if Ukraine loses this fight, Speaker Johnson will be the guy in the history books that are written about why Ukraine lost this fight. pic.twitter.com/iMbjIDjyqu — Acyn (@Acyn) April 7, 2024

Kinzinger added that Johnson “has to think about his conscience because I have to tell you if Ukraine loses this fight, he will be the guy in the history books that are written about why Ukraine lost this fight.”

[Related: RNC Chair Says Ukraine, Iran “Will Meddle With Our Elections”]

Kinzinger, a U.S. Air Force veteran who flew missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, argues that “Ukraine is helping us by fighting to defend themselves against one of our chief competitors, and frankly enemies in this world.” He said if he were Johnson he would put the Senate bill on the floor, or strip the Israel portion out of it, “since that’s a little more controversial.”