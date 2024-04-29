MAGA Senator Vows To Fight Forever War “Over My Dead Body”

Silicon Valley entrepreneur and tech investor David Sacks, who’s known for selling Yammer to Microsoft for $1.2 billion and being a close friend of fellow South African-born X owner Elon Musk, is not a supporter of President Joe Biden‘s administration.

Sacks, like Musk, publicly opposed the recently approved $95 billion foreign aid package that includes $60 billion in aid to Ukraine. On X, Sacks has called the Ukrainian fight against the ongoing Russian invasion “the forever war.” Musk, too, has used the phrase.

This is insane. The forever war. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2024

On Sunday, Sacks responded to an announcement made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who said his country and the U.S. are “currently working on a bilateral security agreement” with the U.S. to fix “special levels of support for this year and for the next ten years, including armed support, financial, political, and joint arms production.”

Sacks wrote: “The $61 billion was just the beginning. The next two U.S. presidents won’t be able to switch it off.”

Conservative U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), who has been accused by conservatives of sharing far-right Russian propaganda and who voted against the foreign aid legislation, promised Sacks: “Over my dead body.”

Mike Lee is not a serious person and does not deserve the attention or respect of other serious people when he is in a room speaking. This is embarrassing. Sad to see what he has done to himself. https://t.co/XXBttp6Vau — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) September 25, 2023

Note: Lee, who won in the general election in 2022 will represent Utah until his term ends on January 3, 2029. He will likely campaign for Trump-endorsed candidate Trent Staggs, who this weekend was named the Utah Republican Party’s nominee to replace Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate. Staggs said on Saturday: “Let’s replace Joe Biden’s favorite Republican with Donald Trump’s favorite Republican in Utah.”