Roger Stone Selling Cigars “Rolled on the Thighs of Nicaraguan Virgins”

While campaigning as the presumptive GOP presidential nominee and facing 88 felony charges in four indictments, former President Donald Trump has been selling merchandise including “God Bless the USA” bibles which include copies of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance, for $59.99 each. Trump called it, “My favorite book.”

Former First Lady Melania Trump is also selling new merchandise. Last week, she announced that she’s selling $245 necklaces with her name engraved on the back of the pendant — it’s being pitched as a Mother’s Day gift. And this week, Trump friend and conservative political consultant Roger Stone is promoting Patriot Cigars.

These are my go-to Cigars. They are rolled on the thighs of Nicaraguan VIRGINS . Quality aged tobacco, different blends for every taste .The price is right. Use promocode STONE for 20% off ! https://t.co/jocaV6QMA3 https://t.co/Wa1D3QN1y1 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) April 29, 2024

Alan Jacoby, the CEO of Patriot Cigars Company, claims it is “The most patriotic cigar company in America!” but does not deny or confirm Stone’s comments about virginal workers.

The Patriot Cigars Company website does boast: “There is no better way to celebrate our love for our country and freedoms we cherish, than smoking a premium cigar.” Patriot Cigars are “handmade with premium tobacco that is aged a minimum of three years in Esteli, Nicaragua.”