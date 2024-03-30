Swing State Governor “Thrilled” To Open 30 Biden-Harris Offices In Next 2 Weeks

While President Joe Biden was in New York City raising $25 million with fellow Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer opened the first office for the Biden -Harris campaign in the town of Brighton, Michigan.

Thrilled to open the first Michigan office for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris today in Brighton!



We're ready to knock on doors, text and call our friends and family, and re-elect the president and vice president! 💪 pic.twitter.com/CzoDL4vChN — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) March 30, 2024

With the new office photos above and below, Whitmer wrote: “Thrilled to open the first Michigan office for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris today in Brighton! We’re ready to knock on doors, text and call our friends and family, and re-elect the president and vice president!” (Whitmer added a flexed muscular arm emoji.)

"We don't stop working in Michigan, we don't take anyone for granted, we don't leave anyone behind." Today @gretchenwhitmer joined volunteers in Brighton to announce our plans to open 30 One Campaign offices across Michigan by mid-April to re-elect @JoeBiden and Democrats! pic.twitter.com/thv1KXT1Ju — Michigan Democrats (@MichiganDems) March 29, 2024

Michigan Democrats also announced the opening of an office in Ypsilanti, home of Eastern Michigan University. The organization wrote: “We’ll have 30 offices open across Michigan by mid-April as we build up our campaign to engage every community in Michigan on behalf of Joe Biden and Democrats up and down the ticket.”

We had a great time today opening the newest One Campaign office in Ypsilanti! We'll have 30 offices open across Michigan by mid-April as we build up our campaign to engage every community in Michigan on behalf of @JoeBiden and Democrats up and down the ticket ✊ pic.twitter.com/hxAxgUBGQR — Michigan Democrats (@MichiganDems) March 30, 2024

Note: In the 2020 presidential election, Biden won Michigan by 154,188 votes — Biden won 50.6%(2,804,040); Donald Trump won 47.8% (2,649,852). In the 2016 election, Trump won Michigan by a narrow margin of 0.23%, taking 47.50% of the total votes to Hillary Clinton‘s 47.27%.