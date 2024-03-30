News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Swing State Governor “Thrilled” To Open 30 Biden-Harris Offices In Next 2 Weeks

March 30, 2024

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, photo: City of Detroit, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons

While President Joe Biden was in New York City raising $25 million with fellow Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer opened the first office for the Biden -Harris campaign in the town of Brighton, Michigan.

With the new office photos above and below, Whitmer wrote: “Thrilled to open the first Michigan office for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris today in Brighton! We’re ready to knock on doors, text and call our friends and family, and re-elect the president and vice president!” (Whitmer added a flexed muscular arm emoji.)

Michigan Democrats also announced the opening of an office in Ypsilanti, home of Eastern Michigan University. The organization wrote: “We’ll have 30 offices open across Michigan by mid-April as we build up our campaign to engage every community in Michigan on behalf of Joe Biden and Democrats up and down the ticket.”

Note: In the 2020 presidential election, Biden won Michigan by 154,188 votes — Biden won 50.6%(2,804,040); Donald Trump won 47.8% (2,649,852). In the 2016 election, Trump won Michigan by a narrow margin of 0.23%, taking 47.50% of the total votes to Hillary Clinton‘s 47.27%.