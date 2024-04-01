Freedom Caucus Chairman “Came Here to Be Famous” Says GOP Foe

Freedom Caucus Chairman, U.S. Representative Bob Good (R-VA), is running for re-election in Virginia’s 5th congressional district with the support of far-right colleagues Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Chip Roy (R-TX).

Good’s primary opponent in the upcoming GOP primary, Virginia State Senator John McGuire, is also backed by fellow House Republicans including U.S. Representative Derrick Van Orden (R-WI).

In Washington, D.C., Van Orden told CNN’s Manu Raju: “Bob Good didn’t come here to govern. He came here to be famous.” He added: “Bob Good’s wearing our jersey, and he’s not on the team.”

Van Orden added: “If you look at what we have not been able to accomplish in this Congress, it’s predominantly because of Bob Good and his ilk.”

When Raju repeated Van Orden’s comments to Good at one of his campaign events, Good said the people of his district have “never heard of Derrick Van Orden. They could care less what Derrick Van Orden thinks.” Good added that RINOs, establishment moderates (like Van Orden) “do nothing to influence Republican primary elections.”

When Raju pressed Good to elaborate, Good asked, “You got more stupid questions?” and then told Raju to “tell them to cut the camera off.” Good said he would talk to Raju, but not with the camera on.

With the camera rolling, Raju asked Good about his stance on the motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Good said, “You come here and ask questions no one here cares about. You bring up Derrick Van Orden, which is a joke because he should come campaign for my opponent because no one knows who he is anyways.”

Note: McGuire, a former Navy SEAL, told Raju: “I believe my opponent wants to burn it all down. A no-solution kind of guy.” McGuire, who calls himself “a big Trump supporter,” reminded Raju that “Good betrayed President Trump,” when Good first endorsed Ron DeSantis for president.

With the photo above with Trump, McGuire wrote: “I’m running for Congress against “Fake MAGA Never Trumper Traitor” Bob Good. We can do better than Good!”

Note: The Virginia GOP Primary Election is scheduled for June 18.