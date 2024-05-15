Biden Acknowledges He’s Following Trump Trial Closely

President Joe Biden came out and challenged presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump to two debates, saying in a taunting video that he beat Trump twice on the debate stage in 2020 and implying that that beating was so decisive it made Trump reluctant to debate anybody in the aftermath. Trump skipped all the GOP primary debates, leaving also-rans like Chris Christie, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis to take aim at each other, leaving Trump unscathed.

Trump didn’t debate those GOP hopefuls because he didn’t have to — he had nothing to gain, as proven by the fact that he commands the nomination now despite having absented himself from those RNC-run televised scuffles.

In challenging Trump, Biden made it understood that he has long been paying careful attention to Trump moves like skipping the GOP debates.

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate.



Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again.



Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

But a more telling dig in Biden’s taunt was the unsubtle admission that he is following Trump’s New York criminal trial carefully too — indeed, Biden is following Trump’s trial carefully enough to know its schedule. The Trump trial proceedings before Judge Juan Merchan take place four days a week, with a midweek break — so Merchan can attend to other court business — on Wednesdays.

Saying that Trump accepting his challenge would “make my day,” Biden says “let’s pick the dates, Donald.” Then the President says, in a reference to the trial schedule, “I hear you’re free on Wednesdays.”

The acknowledgement in Biden’s taunt is especially notable because, though the Biden campaign has increased its attacks on Trump since it became clear he will be the GOP nominee, the attacks have largely stayed away from the subject of Trump’s legal issues.