MAGA Congressman Gets Angry at Trump Lawyer’s Lack of Evidence

U.S. Representative Cory Mills (R-FL) was one of five Republicans who, dressed alike in blue suits and red neckties, made a public appearance on Tuesday at the Manhattan courtroom where former President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election. (Daniels claimed she had a sexual encounter with Trump, which the defendant denies.)

The Republicans who joined Mills at the courthouse were House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), along with former GOP presidential candidates North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

All five Republicans took turns at the microphone outside of the courthouse to voice their opposition to Trump’s trial, claiming it is a result of a “weaponized” Department of Justice.

Blanche has not used a single exhibit yet during his cross examination.



That is why. pic.twitter.com/fXnyvXlQkU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 14, 2024

In an attempt to convey “unfairness” in the courtroom, an angry Mills wrote: “The New York court was putting up on the screen for all in the courtroom to see when the prosecution was presenting evidence. Now, the defense is in cross examination and not a single piece of evidence is being displayed in the same equal manner.”

As criminal defense attorney and former state and federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski pointed out to Mills (who is not an attorney), Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche “has not used a single exhibit yet during his cross examination. That is why.” Those exhibits are shown on the screen that Mills laments as being inactive during Blanche’s cross-examination.