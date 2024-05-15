Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams “Repulsive” GOP Behavior at Trump Trial

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is not backing down from her scorched-earth America First-ism, and though she was unable to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) with her recent motion to vacate, the very method by which Johnson was spared — intervention by House Democrats — has only further enraged the Georgia Congresswoman.

Greene, who has said she recently conferred with former President Donald Trump about the right time to send Johnson packing (in the near future), used MAGA made-man Steve Bannon‘s podcast platform to lay into the Speaker’s performative trip to Trump’s New York City trial.

In New York, Johnson joined other Republican lawmakers and influencers like Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Vivek Ramaswamy to parrot Trump’s incendiary denigration of the justice system and his trial judges, with Johnson and company essentially reading from the same script having been — by all appearances — deputized to say what Trump has been prevented from saying due to the gag order imposed on him by Judge Juan Merchan.

Marge is raging about Mike Johnson’s trip to NYC to make a statement outside Trump’s trial. She says he wasted taxpayers money to fly up there to fake outrage when he can’t even do anything about it because it’s a state case not federal. pic.twitter.com/vwPboX8yfU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 14, 2024

Greene found Johnson’s trip to New York, even if it was in service to Donald Trump, a disservice to America. She said she found Johnson’s conduct “repulsive” and questioned who had paid for his trip to New York. Greene got technical too, about the ultimate ineffectiveness of Johnson “feigning outrage” over [Manhattan DA] Alvin Bragg.

“That’s a state case,” Greene said, castigating Johnson for abdicating his duty as a “federal” lawmaker. “[Special Counsel] Jack Smith is federal…we are federal. Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House is federal. That’s something we can do something about,” Greene said.