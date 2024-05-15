Rudy Giuliani Avoids Indictment Summons, Launches Coffee Business

Richie Taylor, a spokesperson for the office of Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, told CNN that former New York City mayor and one-time attorney for former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, is the only defendant prosecutors have been unable to serve with a summons for his indictment in the state’s fake electors case.

For weeks, Arizona prosecutors and investigators reportedly have tried to serve Giuliani with a notice of his indictment related to the alleged fake GOP elector scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Arizona. Giuliani has been criminally charged and must appear before a judge on Tuesday, May 21.

Arizona officials say they can’t find Rudy Giuliani to serve him with indictment noticehttps://t.co/iFrMDUTAXV — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) May 14, 2024

Yesterday, Giuliani shared a video of his partner, Maria Ryan a.k.a. “Dr. Maria,” promoting a new product, Rudy Coffee. As seen below, Maria says the ground coffee in K-Cups “hurts my stomach,” so she decided to collaborate with Giuliani to come up with a coffee that’s “non GMO, really organic bean farms.”

A two-pound bag of Rudy Coffee retails for $29.99. The dark roast flavor bag features Giuliani as a crime-fighting prosecutor; the decaf features Giuliani relaxing on the beach; the morning blend features Giuliani smiling on a nondescript Main Street.

The website is accepting pre-orders which are promised to be shipped in June. Giuliani autographed the first 100 bags.

As seen above, Dr. Maria spent Mother’s Day with former President Donald Trump at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, just after the news broke that Giuliani was suspended from radio station WABC and his talk show was canceled when he “flagrantly ignored orders not to discuss false 2020 election conspiracy theories.”