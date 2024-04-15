Standing Apart, Ivanka Trump Goes Motocross Racing

The two adult sons of former President Donald Trump today voiced their loud MAGA discontent as their father attends the first day of his criminal trial in Manhattan. The presumptive GOP presidential nominee is facing 34 counts of felony for allegedly falsifying business documents related to “hush money” payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump, like any defendant in a criminal case, is required to attend every day of the trial. When Donald Trump, Jr. was told his father “will be sent to jail” if he skips a trial day to attend his half-brother Barron’s high school graduation in May, Don Jr. called the Judge Juan Merchan “pure evil.” Don Jr.’s brother Eric Trump characterized the judge as “heartless” for the same reason, despite no such ruling having yet been made.

[NOTE: Judge Merchan hasn’t yet ruled on Trump’s request to skip the trial on May 17 for the graduation, opting to measure the trial’s progress before rendering a decision on that issue.]

Unlike Eric and Donald, Jr., their sister, Ivanka Trump, has not commented on her father’s legal situation on social media. Standing apart, Ivanka instead has been sharing photos of her family. As seen below, Trump and her three children geared up and rode motocross bikes at a Miami park.

The former White House advisor — both Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner worked for her father in the West Wing — captioned the photo: “Moto Mama!” and added “Kicking up some dust and making memories— no pit stops needed when you’re fueled by laughter.”