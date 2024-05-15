Liz Cheney Slams Fox News Star Calling Mike Johnson “A Hero”

The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson (R-LA) was criticized by former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for his appearance yesterday outside the Manhattan courtroom when former President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election. Daniels claims she had a sexual encounter with Trump, which ultimately triggered the payments.

Cheney wrote: “Have to admit I’m surprised that Speaker Johnson wants to be in the ‘I cheated on my wife with a *** star’ club. I guess he’s not that concerned with teaching morality to our young people after all.”

He just risked his job and political career to pass aid to Ukraine and literally saved a country. You weren’t there to fight for Ukraine because you blew up your political career and now you heckle him from the sidelines. https://t.co/GMhg8KVctj — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) May 14, 2024

Marc Thiessen, a Fox News star and former White House Director of Speechwriting for President George W. Bush, defended Johnson and replied to Cheney: “He just risked his job and political career to pass aid to Ukraine and literally saved a country. You weren’t there to fight for Ukraine because you blew up your political career and now you heckle him from the sidelines.”

[Note: As a result of her service as vice chair of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on the Capitol, Cheney’s membership in the Wyoming Republican Party was revoked, she was censured by the RNC, and lost the 2022 Wyoming Republican primary to Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman in a landslide.]

You have become the face of moral compromise, Marc. I’ll never do what you and so many elected Rs have: abandon all our principles and try to put an unstable, depraved, and profoundly dangerous man back in power. And, by the way, you know that Johnson blocked Ukraine aid for… https://t.co/K8G0lnpvHf — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 14, 2024

Thiessen added: “Mike Johnson is a hero for what he did in Ukraine, not to mention Israel, Taiwan and FISA. He put his job on the line…So maybe lay off of him.”

Liz Cheney responded to Thiessen: “You have become the face of moral compromise, Marc. I’ll never do what you and so many elected Rs have: abandon all our principles and try to put an unstable, depraved, and profoundly dangerous man back in power. And, by the way, you know that Johnson blocked Ukraine aid for months. His inexcusable delay gave Putin time to reconstitute his forces and launch a new offensive. That’s not heroic.”