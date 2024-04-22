Former US Attorney Pleads For Cameras in Trump Courtroom

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg‘s prosecution team and Todd Blanche, attorney for Donald Trump, delivered opening statements today in Trump’s criminal trial where the former President faces 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.

Political journalists including Maggie Haberman (The New York Times) and legal analysts including Norm Eisen (CNN) are reporting from the courtroom.

The fact that we are now hearing from reporter after reporter in the courtroom, coming out to tell us what happened underscores the need for public access to video of the trial. #CamerasInTheCourts. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 22, 2024

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, who also sheds light on the proceedings, wrote today: “The fact that we are now hearing from reporter after reporter in the courtroom, coming out to tell us what happened underscores the need for public access to video of the trial.” She added the hashtag #CamerasInTheCourts.

Note: New York courts reporter Frank Runyeon of Law360 reported today that the Trump trial’s daily transcripts will be released publicly. Runyeon added: “I do want to clarify that Justice Merchan did not rule on that motion or grant this or any other application. The decision to post transcripts came from far above him – Chief Judge Wilson & Chief Admin Judge Zayas.”

The transcripts are considered the closest thing to a live broadcast — an attempt by the court to disintermediate the method by which the public consumes the proceedings. With the full transcripts, observers receive a first-hand total view rather than reported details, which by necessity must emphasize certain aspects or moments of the trial.

The NY.gov site will publish transcripts here. Legal analysts consider transcripts more reliable than live action viewing, where performance can influence the way facts and statements are perceived.

Attorney Vance will get her live coverage request fulfilled when — and if — Trump is ever put on trial in Georgia, where he and multiple defendants face a slate of charges in Fulton County, accused of trying to subvert the results of the 2020 election. The court proceedings In Fulton County are live-streamed, as was memorably the case when Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis recently answered questions in court.