CNN Refers To Marjorie Taylor Greene As “Savvy Information Warrior” And She Likes It

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) that now has the support of a handful of her fellow right-wing colleagues. Those aligning with Greene include Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who opposed Johnson’s successful negotiation of a $95 billion foreign aid package including $60 billion allocated for Ukraine for its fight against the ongoing Russian invasion.

Although many Democrats including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) have gone on the record to say they would not support ousting Johnson, especially after he passed aid to Ukraine, Greene has reportedly not ruled out forcing a vote on her motion when the House returns to session this week.

Greene continues to criticize Johnson on far-right podcasts with MAGA media hardliners including Tucker Carlson, Charlie Kirk, and Steve Bannon, where her anti-Johnson stance is praised, while GOP legacy media outlets including Fox News and the New York Post have been more critical of Greene. (Fox recently called her “an idiot” and the Post called her “Moscow Marjorie.”)

This weekend CNN published the article, ‘Right-wing media ruptures over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s threat to oust Mike Johnson,’ which refers to the congresswoman as “a savvy information warrior.”

This article is far more accurate and deeper than the writer even realizes himself.https://t.co/9XRZoMUCCv — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 27, 2024

On X, Greene is amplifying the CNN article, which was written by CNN senior media writer Oliver Darcy, and wrote: “This article is far more accurate and deeper than the writer even realizes himself.”

At the end of the article, Darcy warns that the legacy media (Fox, New York Post) “could very well pale in comparison to what the rising, more extremist wing of right-wing media delivers in the years ahead.”