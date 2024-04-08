RNC Chair Says Ukraine, Iran “Will Meddle With Our Elections”

Republican National Committee co-chairs Michael Whatley and Lara Trump appeared on Fox News on Sunday to emphasize that the 2024 presidential election “truly matters on national security.”

Whatley said: “When America is weak, the world is a far more dangerous place. And right now Joe Biden’s feckless leadership has shown China, has shown Ukraine, has shown Iran that they can feel free to be much more aggressive on the world front to the point where even they will try to meddle with our elections here.”

RNC Chair Michael Whatley says the quiet part loud on Maria Bartiromo's show and portrays Ukraine as an "aggressive" adversary of the US pic.twitter.com/CS6B5tiK4h — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2024

Whatley and his portrayal of Ukraine as an “aggressive” adversary to the U.S. is being refuted in comments on social media as Ukraine continues to fight against a Russian invasion, and after U.S. Representative Mike McCaul (R-TX), chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Russian propaganda has “infected a good chunk of my party’s base.”

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), also a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, supported McCaul’s claim, saying: “We see directly coming from Russia attempts to mask communications that are anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia messages – some of which we even hear being uttered on the House floor.”

According to the FBI, the Russian government interfered in the 2016 United States elections to sabotage the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton, boost the presidential campaign of Donald Trump, and increase political and social discord in the United States. A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers for their alleged roles.