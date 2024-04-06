RFK Jr Repeats Putin Propaganda In “Very Disturbing” Interview

Republican political strategist Sarah Longwell (publisher of The Bulwark) revealed results from two recent focus groups — one polling former Biden voters who are leaning toward RFK Jr. and another of former Trump voters who are leaning toward RFK. She said the Democrats love Kennedy’s take on the environment; and Republicans love that he’s “beating up on Democrats.”

Longwell added: “If I were Donald Trump, I would be very concerned that when voters become more educated on who RFK is, that he will pull much more from the MAGA anti-vax right…He will take more from Trump than Joe Biden.”

Former DNC National Field Director Adam Parkhomenko is “educating” voters by amplifying a “NEW and very disturbing” podcast interview with Kennedy (below).

NEW and very disturbing:



Straight out of Putin’s talking points and out of RFK Jr.’s mouth — here he is saying Putin merely wanted to “de-nazify” Ukraine. Literally pure Putin propaganda for the invasion and war of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/sE9yxk3sQL — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 5, 2024

Parkhomenko writes: “Straight out of Putin’s talking points and out of RFK Jr.’s mouth — here he is saying Putin merely wanted to ‘de-nazify’ Ukraine. Literally pure Putin propaganda for the invasion and war of Ukraine.”

Kennedy, who is against sending more aid to Ukraine and has said the US role in Ukraine is “terrible for the Ukrainian people.” Kennedy then asserted: “Look, Putin said ‘I don’t want to go into Crimea, let’s negotiate a peace deal.'”

Kennedy claimed Putin proposed a peace deal contingent on three things: 1) Putin “wanted to keep NATO out of Ukraine”; 2) “he wanted to de-nazify Ukrainian government”; and 3) to keep Crimea a “semi-autonomous region of Russia just like Quebec is a semi-autonomous region of Canada.”

Note: In 2014, Russia invaded the Crimean Peninsula, part of Ukraine, and then annexed it. That same year, after the removal of pro-Russian Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych, Putin claims neo-Nazis took over the Ukraine government. Fact-checking Putin’s claim, the BBC reported last year: