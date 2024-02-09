Kyrsten Sinema Warns GOP Senators: “Don’t Come To Arizona For Your Political Theater”

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is amplifying a Fox News video of him on the Senate floor in a “heated clash” with Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) over the recent failed Senate spending proposal. Graham voted against advancing the bipartisan border security deal she negotiated with Sens. James Lankford (R-OK) and Chris Murphy (D-CT).

On the Senate floor, Graham addressed Sinema: “I think the fix is in. I think people on our side and your side wanted to do the border thing as quick as they could so we could get to Ukraine.”

Graham added: “We’ve done a half-a** job here trying to secure the border.” He added to the caption of the video: “That’s unacceptable and a disservice to the American taxpayer.”

Sinema shared her own Fox News video and wrote: “My colleagues’ choice to walk away from our bill is devastating for my state. Since October 1st, over 1 million migrants have approached our border. My state – our mayors, our sheriffs, our county supervisors – are sick of it. That’s why they support my bipartisan border bill.”

Senate candidate Kari Lake, who is vying for Sinema’s seat against Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego, replied to the Graham “border barbs” video by writing: “Lindsey Graham is right to call out Kyrsten Sinema for her ‘half-a**’ border deal. The only thing bipartisan about it was how she alienated Republicans across the board by watering down the border provisions to make more room for amnesty & war funding.”

Note: The border bill, which was endorsed by the National Border Control Council, would have provided billions of dollars for thousands of new immigration officers and “the overhaul of the nation’s asylum program.”

Sinema warned the Republicans who have traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas for TV news appearances and photos ops and voted against the bill, those whom she accuses of using border security as “a talking point for the election.” She said: “I have a very clear message for anyone using the southern border for staged political events: Don’t come to Arizona. Take your political theater to Texas. Do not bring it to my state.”