U.S. Congressman Rewrites Headline on Biden Special Counsel Report

The Special Counsel’s 300+ page report that failed to bring charges against President Joe Biden in a classified documents case after more than a year of investigations saturated the news cycle for its “gratuitous” commentary by Special Counsel and Trump appointee Robert Hur. Editorializing within the report, Hur skewered Biden’s memory and mental acuity, denigrating the President as a “well-meaning, elderly man” who allegedly couldn’t recall, during an interview, important dates and names.

Hur’s attack on Biden, the incumbent and presumptive Democratic nominee in 2024, dominated the headlines and the talking points on news shows and social media, where Biden’s defenders enumerated various gaffes and memory lapses by Biden’s chief rival Donald Trump, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and others. (So far, few have mentioned in rebuttal GOP Senator Mitch McConnell‘s freezing before cameras, unable to speak at all.)

Calling the ad hominem attack a political sortie, Democrats have rallied behind the President and condemned Hur’s content and method, with former Attorney General Eric Holder writing that the “Special Counsel Hur report on Biden classified documents issues contains way too many gratuitous remarks and is flatly inconsistent with long standing DOJ traditions.”

But a larger target for Democrats — even bigger than the GOP — has been the media, insatiably hungry to promote scandalous assertions such as those Hur put in his report. Congressman Jim McGovern (D-MA) gave a media lesson on X, where he rewrote the headlines of the day with the appropriate weight given to the different facets of the report.

Alerting the national media to the “headline you’re looking for” on the Special Counsel’ report, McGovern wrote: “BIDEN COMPLETELY EXONERATED: Republican Special Counsel Says Charges Not Warranted; Trump Legal Troubles Mount Ahead of Election As Former President Faces 91 Felony Charges.”