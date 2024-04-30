Sarah Palin Slams Trump’s GOP Handlers, “We’re on the Ropes”

Judge Juan Merchan today held former President Donald Trump in contempt for repeatedly violating a gag order that prohibits him from making comments about witnesses who are testifying against him in his criminal trial in Manhattan. Trump is in court facing 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election. In total, Trump was fined $9,000 for violating the gag order.

Conservative news talk show host Chris Plante suggested that the Trump campaign hire a Trump impersonator to address the media after every court session to skirt gag order penalties in the future.

One Chris Plante show listener suggested that an alternative to the “impersonator route” would be to have “some of Trump’s famous supporters” including 2018 GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, 2016 GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson, and rock singer Ted Nugent “go out and speak for Trump outside the courtroom” and say what Trump cannot say.” He added, “Release the surrogates!”

Palin responded to the suggestion with enthusiasm. “Love it,” she replied, with a fire emoji.

Palin warned her party: “No excuses, GOP handlers. We’re on the ropes. Your unwillingness to punch back is our Republic’s demise.”

Palin added: “If unwilling to punch back – quickly – via new approaches, then it’s confirmed those calling the shots do not give a flying flip about our Republic, nor our children’s futures.”