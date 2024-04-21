Melania Trump Selling $245 Gold Necklace With Her Signature, “For Mothers”

Former First Lady Melania Trump, who has not appeared with her husband at his courtroom cases including his current criminal trial related to adult film star Stormy Daniels, has announced that she’s designed a necklace for mothers in time for Mother’s Day (May 12).

The gold vermeil necklace, which features a flower pendant with her signature on the back and hangs on an adjustable chain, is called Her Love & Gratitude.

Let’s honor and celebrate all mothers with love and gratitude. https://t.co/ESihnAQ8kg pic.twitter.com/Nj3IKfwzG1 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) April 21, 2024

Mrs. Trump said in a statement: “Being a mother is one of the most important roles in life. For this Mother’s Day, I have designed the ‘Her Love & Gratitude’ necklace to express immense gratitude and honor all mothers.” The necklace is being sold on her website for $245. (Mrs. Trump’s son with the former President, Barron Trump, is scheduled to graduate from high school this spring.)

Mrs. Trump has been largely absent from Trump’s re-election campaign, too, though AP reported that she attended a private fundraiser in Palm Beach on Saturday for the Log Cabin Republicans, an advocacy group for LGBTQ+ members of the GOP — video below.

Melania Trump begins her speech last night to the Log Cabin (LBGT+) Republicans at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/cB4EvSCVN5 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 21, 2024

Note: While campaigning, her husband, AP says, has “touted his promise to cut federal funding on schools pushing what he calls ‘transgender insanity.’” Mrs. Trump has nonetheless expressed shock that her husband is portrayed as an anti-LGBTQ figure — see video below.