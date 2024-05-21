Arizona AG Refutes Wild Rudy Giuliani Claim, “It’s Hard to Believe”

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and former attorney for former President Donald Trump, was celebrating his 80th birthday on Friday in Palm Beach, Florida — with fellow MAGA loyalists including right-wing political strategists Roger Stone and Steve Bannon — when he was served an indictment summons from the Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.

Note: For weeks prior, Arizona prosecutors and investigators had tried to serve Giuliani with a notice of his indictment related to the alleged fake GOP elector scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Arizona. Giuliani has been criminally charged and must appear before a judge on Tuesday, May 21.

How Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes found Rudy Giualini to serve him, three weeks after he was indicted, which made him the last of the 18 defendants to be served. “As you know, he does a lot of podcasting…We found him through his livestreams.” pic.twitter.com/LuQhDnH0gD — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 21, 2024

The night before Giuliani’s scheduled appearance in Arizona, Mayes told Kaitlin Collins on CNN, “We expect him to be in court tomorrow.” She added, “He can ask to appear virtually. We don’t know whether he’ll do that or not.”

Collins asked if Giuliani’s claim on social media — that he told the AG where he would be — was true. Mayes laughed and said: “No, he did not tell us where he was going to be. And it’s really hard to believe that he didn’t know that we were looking for him given the number of times and the different ways that we had tried.”

pic.twitter.com/jsyaDZcU6z — AZ Attorney General Kris Mayes (@AZAGMayes) May 18, 2024

Note: Given Giuliani’s messaging it’s safe to assume he was aware of his status. Prior to be served, Giuliani wrote on social media: “If Arizona authorities can’t find me by tomorrow morning: 1. They must dismiss the indictment.”