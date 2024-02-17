Congresswoman Jokes About How Trump’s Lawyer Is Being Paid

Acerbic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) ripped into her MAGA colleagues in the House and responded to Judge Arthur Engoron ordering former president Donald Trump, his two sons (Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump) and the Trump Organization to pay over $354 million in damages for committing fraud in New York for decades.

Crockett lambasted House Speaker Mike Johnson‘s “impotence” (“we’ve not done a damn thing to get through our budget”) and then ripped into both the former President and MAGA loyalist Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who is the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation.

Crockett wrote on X: “TRUMP is now ordered to pay $364 milli & Matt Gaetz supposedly paid for drug fueled orgies? You want to better understand white privilege? Assess what happens when we discuss these 3 men from the party of ‘values’ v. Ohhhh Fani Willis.”

[On Gaetz: “A potential witness in the House Ethics Committee investigation into Representative Matt Gaetz claims that she had sex with the Florida Republican at a drug-fueled party in 2021 that she was paid to attend,” The New Republic reported yesterday.]

Speaker Johnson is probably thanking his lucky🌟 right now that most people aren’t discussing that Putin is flexing b/c of the Speaker’s impotence or that we’ve not done a damn thing to get through our budget. On top of this, TRUMP is now ordered to pay $364 milli & Matt Gaetz… pic.twitter.com/xP5GkIH4Ck — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) February 16, 2024

When Crockett was asked on X, “I wonder how Alina is getting paid????” — Attorney Alina Habba represented Trump in the civil fraud case in New York — Crockett replied: “Lol… in cash maybe?”

Crockett’s “cash” answer — besides being literal — alludes to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis‘s viral testimony this week in Atlanta, during which Willis spoke about paying her share of certain costs and trips with “cash.”

Willis did not find the use of cash for large payments unusual — “it’s a Black thing,” her father, John Floyd, told the court. Willis revealed that her father had told her a Black woman should always have “six months” of cash at home ready for use in an emergency.

Willis also revealed that she always brings cash on dates, saying “If you’re a woman and you go on a date with a man, you better have $200 so if that man acts up, you can go where you want to go.”

I really have to applaud white folks for turning an ethics inquiry into a disaster class on cultural intelligence.

These white lawyers are really “showing they whole entire ass” when it comes to understanding basic stuff about Black households. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 16, 2024

The payment concern Crockett jokes about — how Habba will collect her lawyer bill from Trump — rises after the enormous civil fraud penalty against the former President and his company puts new pressure on Trump’s finances. The Hill reports “Trump’s financial state might be shaken” after the ruling, which comes after Trump was also ordered to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defamation.

Trump’s lawyers in the civil fraud case, Habba and Christopher Kise, said they will appeal Judge Engoron’s judgement.