“Most Bipartisan” Senator Drops Record-Breaking $14M Ad Buy

Freshman U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D) of Nevada is running for re-election in November, having proven that she can defeat Republicans in a purplish-red state. As a mere freshman in the House of Representatives, having defeated Republican nominee Danny Tarkanian in the 2016 general election, Rosen quickly climbed the legislative ladder to the upper chamber.

Rosen won her Senate seat in the 2018 midterm elections, becoming one of only two non-incumbent Democrats to beat a Republican incumbent Senator (Dean Heller) that year. (Arizona’s Krysten Sinema was the other.) An advocate for the Affordable Care Act, she was endorsed in 2018 by then former VP Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

Rosen’s chances of winning again are being described as “a toss up” in a state which could once again decide Senate control. Republicans are backing U.S. Army veteran Captain Sam Brown in the race for Rosen’s seat.

🚨 The Cook Political Report just downgraded my race to a 'Toss Up' 🚨



Experts predict that Nevada could once again decide Senate control and my race is now caught in a statistical dead heat. pic.twitter.com/vQYopyNH10 — Jacky Rosen (@RosenforNevada) April 3, 2024

“While her extreme Republican opponents are busy trying to out-MAGA each other, Jacky Rosen is reaching Nevada voters for the general election and sharing her record as one of the most bipartisan and effective Senators,” said Stewart Boss, Rosen’s campaign manager.

Note: Brown, a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient, has not announced an endorsement from MAGA leader Donald Trump and, unlike most MAGA candidates and legislators, Brown said recently that he opposes a federal abortion ban and supports Nevada’s current law that legally protects the right to an abortion.

Rosen yesterday announced a $14 million ad reservation — the largest in the state’s history for a Senate race — in the Las Vegas and Reno media markets.

Jacky Rosen is spending more on ad reservations than on border protections. https://t.co/ICvIlM1Twm — Sam Brown (@CaptainSamBrown) April 4, 2024

Brown, a combat veteran who served in Afghanistan, had an op-ed piece published in USA Today on Thursday which criticizes President Biden’s execution of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, which a majority of Americans said at the time that they favored.