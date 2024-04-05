Lara Trump Says “No Daylight” Between Trump and RNC

Lara Trump has been co-chair of the Republican National Committee for less than a month, but she told FOX News this week that she has used her time to effectively eliminate any gap between Donald Trump‘s campaign for president and the RNC.

“There is no daylight between us, The Trump Campaign and The RNC, and that goes to the advantage of Donald Trump,” the former president’s daughter-in-law said. Ms. Trump boasts about the Trump-RNC monolith despite some concern among down-ballot Republicans — especially those who haven’t exhibited a 110% MAGA fealty — that a Trump-only RNC will leave them out in the cold.

[Trump’s need for money is also a concern, as some have speculated that the RNC could become a new piggy bank for helping offset Trump’s large legal fees.]

Lara Trump: We are now one combined effort with the campaign and the advantage that gives us is we don't have to pay two people to do the same job.. There is no daylight between us, The Trump Campaign and The RNC and that goes to the advantage of Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/GG1NzWKSlA — Acyn (@Acyn) April 5, 2024

Lara Trump, along with co-chair Michael Whatley, see the RNC job as synonymous with the Trump campaign — Trump’s “no daylight” assertion being the best evidence of the strategy. More evidence: AP reported in March that “Chris LaCivita, who serves effectively as one of two campaign managers for the Trump campaign and is now also taking on a chief of staff role at the RNC.”

The RNC has been sending out fundraising emails nearly as often as the former president posts on Truth Social. Under the new leadership, the RNC is emphasizing that the presumptive GOP nominee “loves” his supporters, as shown in a screenshot of a campaign email below: