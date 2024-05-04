GOP Governor “Thrilled” With $2 Billion AI Investment After Google Lawsuit

Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made three big business announcements this week. Holcomb wrote: “We’re thrilled to announce that Google is bringing its cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices to Fort Wayne with the establishment of a state-of-the-art $2 billion data center!”

With the groundbreaking event photo below, Holcomb wrote: “Google’s new $2B data center in Fort Wayne solidifies Indiana’s role as a leader in AI and the future economy. This venture not only brings 200 jobs but also fosters local talent and propels us towards a sustainable digital future.”

Note: In December 2022, Google settled a lawsuit with the state of Indiana for $20 million “to resolve the state’s lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices,” state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced.

Holcomb also celebrated Toyota‘s $1.4 billion investment in electric SUV production in the Hoosier state.

And, according to Holcomb, “Amazon Web Services (AWS) is doubling down on Indiana’s potential as a tech powerhouse, bringing innovation and opportunity to our doorstep. With over 1,000 new jobs on the horizon, Indiana is gearing up to lead the digital revolution. This is the LARGEST planned capital investment in the state’s history!”

Note: Due to the state’s gubernatorial term limits, this is Holcomb’s last year as governor. Six of the seven candidates running for the position are Republicans, including Trump-endorsed U.S. Senator Mike Braun, Indiana’s former secretary of commerce Brad Chambers, Indiana’s former attorney general Curtis Hill, and current Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.

Note: On January 7, 2021, the Democratic Party of Indiana called for Braun’s resignation, saying he “incited violence to overturn the presidential election and end American democracy.”

The winner of the GOP primary election on May 7 will face former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick, the only Democratic candidate. The last time Indiana had a Democratic governor was in 2005: Gov. Joseph Kernan assumed the duties of the governorship after Governor O’Bannon died from complications from a stroke.