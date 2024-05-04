Lara Trump Warns of Lawyers at Polling Sites, “We Need to Strike at a Moment’s Notice”

Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of presumptive GOP nominee and former President Donald Trump, spoke with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News this week about the election at hand. Ms. Trump said: “We need to get through this election, we need play the hand we’re dealt.”

In March, Trump announced that the RNC was establishing its first ever Election Integrity Division, which she said would include a “nationwide network of volunteers including poll watchers” who will count ballots.

Her father-in-law, who continues to dispute the results of the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden, indicated as recently as this week that he was not predisposed to accept the 2024 results either.

Trump told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on a campaign trip to Wisconsin that he’ll accept the 2024 results only “if everything’s honest…I don’t change on that,” adding that if [the results, in his view, are not honest], “you have to fight for the right of the country.” (Trump also again insisted that he won Wisconsin in 2020, which he did not, as recounts confirmed.)

Lara Trump says Trump supporters need to “strike” at polling places:



“We want people there on the ready to hit things”

pic.twitter.com/vrgACTaQZU — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) May 3, 2024

Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias said he was concerned about Lara Trump’s and the RNC’s plans. “I think they are going to have a massive voter suppression operation and it is going to involve very, very large numbers of people and very, very large numbers of lawyers,” he said.

Lara Trump doesn’t argue Elias’s point — she differs only in characterizing the lawyers as protectors of the election’s integrity and not, as Elias asserts, part of a massive suppression effort.

“We plan to have attorneys at all of these polling locations across the country because, Maria, we can’t wait to litigate something weeks after it has happened,” Trump said. “We need to strike at a moment’s notice. We want people there at the ready to hit things and hit the ground running when they happen so we never see what happened in 2020 ever again.”