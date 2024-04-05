Maria Bartiromo Pushes Back on MAGA Congresswoman, “Come On, That’s Not Provable”

Fox News star Maria Bartiromo asked U.S. Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) where she stands on House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-SC) filed a motion to vacate the chair. Mace replied that she doesn’t support the motion to vacate, asserting “we’re actually not even going to vote on it.”

When Mace added, “Mike Johnson was dealt a bad hand, the former Speaker, the disgraced former Speaker, set up a lot of bad deals,” Bartiromo interrupted, threw up her hands and pushed back, “Kevin McCarthy is not disgraced. Kevin McCarthy is not disgraced,” she repeated.

NANCY MACE: The disgraced former speaker–



MARIA BARTIROMO: McCarthy is not disgraced



M: I consider him disgraced



B: Why?



M: Because he wouldn't tell truth to the party



B: Come on! That's not provable



M: He's a disgraced former speaker



B: You're still blaming McCarthy? pic.twitter.com/7u6JF30JPU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2024

Mace smiled and replied, “I consider him disgraced, absolutely.” When asked why, Mace said McCarthy “wouldn’t tell the truth to the party, to the conference. He lied over and over again.” Again Bartiromo interrupted, saying, “Come on, that’s not provable. That’s not provable that he lied.”

[Note: Mace was one of the eight Republicans to vote in favor of removing Kevin McCarthy from the Speakership in October. She is now running for reelection in South Carolina’s 1st congressional district. The primary is scheduled for June 11.]

Bartiromo tried to pivot and asked Mace if she’s going to vote to send money to Ukraine — because that’s what “Mike Johnson said he’s going to bring to the floor.”

Mace didn’t answer the question directly. Instead, the Congresswoman replied: “Well, Kevin McCarthy recruited a puppet to run against me in my Republican primary.” Mace plugged the URL of PuppetCatherine.com, which characterizes her opponent Catherine Templeton as a “swamp dweller.”

Mace added, “[McCarthy] recruited someone who can’t win a general election in a purple district. Yes, he is a disgraced former Speaker.”

[Related: Nancy Mace Called Out By GOP Icon Who Once Endorsed Her]

When Bartiromo asked Mace “When are you going to unite as a party and get things done?” Mace said, “I agree and which is why Kevin McCarthy shouldn’t go after fellow Republicans that can win in general elections in purple seats” and gave the URL to her campaign website.

Baritromo pushed back, “You’re still blaming Kevin McCarthy!” before quickly thanking Mace for her time and ending the interview.