Nancy Mace Called Out By GOP Icon Who Once Endorsed Her

by in Daily Edition | March 4, 2024

Rep. Nancy Mace

Rep. Nancy Mace, photo: Jm817, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) is running for re-election in the state’s 1st Congressional District and facing GOP challenger Catherine Templeton, co-founder and former president of US Brick, a Lowcountry-based business touted as the largest privately owned American brick manufacturer in the world.

Templeton recently received the endorsement of Republican icon and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, who notably endorsed and campaigned for Mace in 2020. Gingrich said Templeton has “a conservative record that is serious and consistent,” a contrast with Mace who he labeled a Republican who “betrayed the conference.”

Without mentioning Mace by name, Templeton wrote on X: “South Carolina needs a conservative they can trust. Someone committed to service over celebrity and someone who isn’t going to flip flop for fame. We have serious problems and we need serious people to solve them.”

Mace has garnered attention from the media and subsequent criticism from both sides of the aisle, not least for wearing a “scarlet letter” A on a tight white t-shirt and claiming she was being “demonized for my voice and vote” after she and seven other Republicans instigated the ousting of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in October.

Note: In a Washington Post op-ed, Gingrich called on House Republicans to expel Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after he led the motion to remove McCarthy and called Gaetz an “anti-Republican” engaging in “childish behavior.”