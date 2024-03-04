Nancy Mace Called Out By GOP Icon Who Once Endorsed Her

U.S. Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) is running for re-election in the state’s 1st Congressional District and facing GOP challenger Catherine Templeton, co-founder and former president of US Brick, a Lowcountry-based business touted as the largest privately owned American brick manufacturer in the world.

Templeton recently received the endorsement of Republican icon and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, who notably endorsed and campaigned for Mace in 2020. Gingrich said Templeton has “a conservative record that is serious and consistent,” a contrast with Mace who he labeled a Republican who “betrayed the conference.”

Speaker @newtgingrich achieved serious results by standing up to the DC Establishment. I am proud that he knows I will do the same in Washington. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/M3wqcaeEgr — Catherine Templeton (@TempletonCath) March 1, 2024

Without mentioning Mace by name, Templeton wrote on X: “South Carolina needs a conservative they can trust. Someone committed to service over celebrity and someone who isn’t going to flip flop for fame. We have serious problems and we need serious people to solve them.”

🚨 I’m honored to have the endorsement of Speaker @NewtGingrich!



"Catherine has a conservative record that is serious and consistent. Catherine will make you proud because she's tough on securing the border, she's pro-life and pro-gun, and she's actually done something -… pic.twitter.com/CQ8q3lyHn4 — Catherine Templeton (@TempletonCath) February 27, 2024

Mace has garnered attention from the media and subsequent criticism from both sides of the aisle, not least for wearing a “scarlet letter” A on a tight white t-shirt and claiming she was being “demonized for my voice and vote” after she and seven other Republicans instigated the ousting of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in October.

Mace: I’m wearing the scarlet letter after the week I had being a woman and being demonized for my vote and voice. pic.twitter.com/guVpxGHUq7 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2023

Note: In a Washington Post op-ed, Gingrich called on House Republicans to expel Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after he led the motion to remove McCarthy and called Gaetz an “anti-Republican” engaging in “childish behavior.”