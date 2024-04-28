U.S. Presidential Candidate Arrested at Pro-Palestinian College Protest

Dr. Jill Stein, a Harvard Medical-trained doctor and the Green Party’s 2024 nominee for President of the United States, was arrested yesterday on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis.

According to her X account, Stein and her campaign manager and deputy campaign manager (Jason Call and Kelly Merrill-Cayer) were also arrested “while supporting a protest against WashU’s ties to the war on Gaza.”

BREAKING: Jill Stein and her Campaign Manager and Deputy Campaign Manager, Jason Call and Kelly Merrill-Cayer, have been arrested at Washington University in St. Louis while supporting a protest against WashU’s ties to the war on Gaza.

When Stein announced her third bid for president in November 2023 (she was the Green Party’s nominee in 2012 and 2016, too), she cited her “main priorities as being anti-war, paving the way for a Green New Deal, Universal Healthcare, and ending what she characterized as ‘genocide in Gaza.'”

Over 100 students and community members violently arrested at the WashU encampment tonight, including Jill Stein who was brutalized by a police bicycle. pic.twitter.com/xwhoQjOWqe — Cinthia Romo Alba 🍉 (@cromoalba) April 28, 2024

As seen in a recent campaign video below, Stein called her opponents in the 2024 presidential race — Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — “pro-genocide candidates,” and demanded a ceasefire.

Prior to her arrest at WashU, Stein participated in the protest at Columbia University in New York. She reported “the RFK Jr. campaign is collecting ballot access signatures at pro-Palestinian events. RFK Jr. is NOT a peace candidate – he fully supports the genocide in Gaza. NY and other states only allow you to sign for 1 candidate, so make sure you know who you’re signing for!”

Note: When Stein announced her candidacy in November, shortly after the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, she said (video below), “As a Jew who grew up right after the Holocaust, with relatives who fled pogroms and a grandfather named Israel, I take never again seriously, and that means never again for anyone.”

Stein is on the ballot in 21 states including the critical battleground state Wisconsin — a first for the Green Party candidate.