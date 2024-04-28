Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Voter Verification Text “Boggles the Mind” Says Ex-GOP Lawyer

Conservative Republican lawyer and top Trump critic George Conway last week became emotional on The Erin Burnett Show when discussing his decision to donate nearly $1 million (the maximum for an individual, $929,600) to President Joe Biden‘s re-election campaign.

[Note: The Yale-trained lawyer Conway was married to former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway. The couple divorced in March 2023.]

Conway, who’s now headlining fundraisers for Biden, said for the first time in his life, in 2020, he voted for a Democrat (Biden). The lifelong conservative explained: “because I thought Donald Trump was a threat to the country, a threat to democracy.” And that was before January 6, he emphasized.

“The most important thing they can inherit is living in a constitutional democracy.”



George Conway gets emotional telling @ErinBurnett why he’s taking nearly $1 million out of his kids’ inheritance—and donating it to Biden pic.twitter.com/l9U9A3BNpl — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) April 24, 2024

When not sharing his legal analysis of the Supreme Court hearings regarding Trump’s claims of absolute presidential immunity, or of Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan, where the former president faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, Conway often interjects criticism of the Trump re-election campaign.

Conway shared a screenshot of a text he received this weekend from Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancée of the presumptive GOP nominee’s son, Donald Trump., Jr., which reads: “My patience is wearing thin. This can’t go on much longer. We need to verify your voter profile ASAP.”

boggles the mind that this fundraising pitch might work on anyone pic.twitter.com/h1uzUNQIby — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 27, 2024

Conway responded to the text: “boggles the mind that this fundraising pitch might work on anyone.”

Note: On January 6, 2021, Guilfoyle joined Trump Jr. and his father on the Ellipse, and addressed the “Save America March,” which preceded the attack on the Capitol.

The House Select Committee on the January 6 attack revealed that Guilfoyle was paid $60,000 for her two-minute speech “in which she introduced Trump Jr. and promised the mob of Trump supporters that they would not let Democrats ‘steal’ the election.”

Above is Guilfoyle with Trump at a recent fundraising event at his Florida residence and resort Mar-a-Lago.