Ex-RNC Chair Mocks Trump: “He Still Broke”

Donald Trump-endorsed Arizona senatorial candidate Kari Lake reported that she raised $1 million at a fundraising event this week at the former president’s Mar-a-Largo resort residence in Florida, where special guest, stand-up comedian Roseanne Barr, DJed and danced and told young people to “drop out of college.”

Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump (daughter-in-law of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, wife of Eric Trump) also boasted of raising $65.5 million in the month of March.

As the RNC continues to raise money, former President Trump’s legal and financial issues also continue.

According to CBS News, Trump’s $175M bond filing related to his civil fraud case in New York “is deficient for a number of reasons… Including that the company doesn’t appear to be licensed in New York and doesn’t appear to have enough capital.” NY Supreme Court is seeking “correction” from Trump’s attorneys.

Note: In a new legal filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James “takes exception to the sufficiency of the surety to the undertaking given by Defendants” and the bond issued by Knight Specialty Insurance Company (KSIC) “without a certificate of qualification pursuant to Insurance Law.”

Former RNC chair Michael Steele replied to the news: “He still broke.”