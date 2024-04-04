At Mar-A-Lago, Roseanne Barr Says College Is For “Baby Blood Drinking”

Comedian Roseanne Barr made video in front of a portrait of former President Donald Trump (in his tennis whites) at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Barr was at Trump’s residence for a fundraising event in honor of MAGA Arizona senatorial candidate Kari Lake. Barr said it was “a fantastic night” and revealed that she DJ’d and danced “and everyone’s amazed.”

At Kari Lake’s fundraising event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, Roseanne Barr told young people to “drop out of college” while pushing QAnon conspiracies:



While holding what appears to be a glass of wine, and without much of a segue, Barr said: “So I’m just going to say to you, please drop out of college because it’s going to ruin your lives. Do me a favor, drop out. They don’t teach you nothin’ good.” She invites viewers to email or Twitter her for help. “It is nothing but devil worshiping, baby blood drinking, Democrat donors.” She ends the video by pointing at the camera, and says, “Love ya.”

Roger Stone and Roseanne Barr at Kari Lake’s Mar-a-Lago event.



As seen above, former Trump political consultant Roger Stone was a guest at the Kari Lake event, too.

Note: Stone attended George Washington University in the early 1970s but reportedly left school to work for President Richard Nixon’s Committee to Re-elect the President. Barr left home at the age of 18 and moved to Colorado where she later launched her stand-up comedy career. She did not attend college. Donald Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, an Ivy League school in Philadelphia.