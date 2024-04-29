U.S. Congressman Slams Governor In Harshest Terms After Killing

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a lawyer and devoted MAGA antagonist, joined the pile-on to criticize Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem after a book excerpt preview reportedly reveals Noem boasting about shooting her 14-month-old dog.

The “untrainable” dog, which Noem is said to have “hated,” found itself on the wrong end of a gunshot after Noem decided to take matters into her own hands, seeing no other viable option for the dog’s future.

Writing about the shooting — which was not euthanasia — as a display of the matter-of-fact, take-care-of-business side of her character, Noem instead has found the early reaction to her story, pounced on by Democrats, less positive.

Swalwell portrays Noem’s act against the backdrop of the Governor’s position on abortion, drawing a harsh parallel and writing: “A woman who thinks you should shut up about her right to shoot her puppy wants to force teenage girls to carry their rapist’s baby.”

Noem is widely reported to be a candidate for Vice President on the Republican ticket and she has made numerous appearances with the presumptive nominee Donald Trump. The Governor has espoused a view of abortion law where there are no exceptions to abortion prohibitions, even for rape and incest.

A top official at PETA — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals — didn’t concur with Noem’s view that the incident was just a regular part of life on the farm, where tough choices are part of the work.

As reported by USA Today, PETA’s Colleen O’Brien, senior director, took the view that Noem letting “this rambunctious puppy loose on chickens and then punishing her by deciding to personally blow her brains out rather than attempting to train her or find a more responsible guardian who would provide her with a proper home.”

Republican candidates implicated in the perceived mistreatment of dogs have a history in recent presidential races. 2012 GOP candidate Mitt Romney was harshly criticized for once allegedly driving 12 hours with his family dog on the roof of his car.