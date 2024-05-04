Kari Lake Sends Loud Message: She Needs Democratic Voters

Former TV journalist Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed Republican Arizona senatorial candidate running for U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema‘s seat, has been criticized for turning away Republican voters after making derogatory comments about the late Senator John McCain.

Note: After telling McCain Republicans to “get the hell out of here” at an event, Lake later said her comments were made in jest. McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, who has refused Lake’s peace offerings to “work together,” told Lake, “We see you for who you are – and are repulsed by it.”

I want to be the U.S. Senator who goes to DC & makes a difference for the people of Arizona.



But I can't do it alone, & I can't do it with just the Republican Party. We've got to have independents, & we have to have Democrats coming around. Our problems are so much bigger than… pic.twitter.com/NXQaFD90KD — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 4, 2024

Lake this weekend addressed a small crowd in the city of Nogales and said: “I want to be the U.S. Senator who goes to DC & makes a difference for the people of Arizona. But I can’t do it alone, & I can’t do it with just the Republican Party. We’ve got to have independents, & we have to have Democrats coming around. Our problems are so much bigger than the old partisan divides. Come November, we’re ALL going to send a loud message to Joe Biden & Ruben Gallego that Arizona needs a change.”

Nogales is located in Santa Cruz County, which is very liberal: 67.1% of the people voted Democrat in the last presidential election, 31.6% voted for the Republican Party, and the remaining 1.3% voted Independent. The county has voted Democratic in every Presidential election since 2000.