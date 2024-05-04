Ex-Trump Aide Says Michael Cohen “Killed Stories” For Hope Hicks

Former White House press secretary Hope Hicks testified during former President Donald Trump‘s criminal trial yesterday in Manhattan, where he faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election. Daniels said she had a sexual encounter with Trump, who denies the claim.

Last week, the jury heard the testimony of former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker who said he practiced “catch and kill” tactics on behalf of Trump. He would buy exclusive stories only to never publish the stories — including Daniels’s claim — that would likely damage Trump’s reputation.

After hearing Hicks’s testimony, Trump’s former White House aide (and The Apprentice star) Omarosa Newman shared her insight on CNN.

Omarosa said Hope Hicks “has this incredible memory so anytime she said that she couldn’t remember or didn’t recall — I know it’s a legal tactic — it was a little surprising for me in that respect.”

Omarosa added that Hicks “also took some unnecessary jabs at Cohen.” Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, has said (and will also testify in court) that he delivered “hush money” payments to Daniels on Trump’s behalf.

Omarosa: She said that he broke things or he would create these situations where he broke them and he would have to fix them. And I thought that was really odd, particularly he had to fix things for her. pic.twitter.com/7NoUkNei7a — Acyn (@Acyn) May 4, 2024

According to Omarosa, Hicks (during her testimony) said that Cohen, “broke things or he would create these situations where he broke them and he would have to fix them.”

Omarosa added: “I found that odd particularly since he had to fix things for her,” and mentioned Hicks alleged relationship with Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, married man Corey Lewandowski. Omarosa said: “Cohen had to kill stories about that relationship on her behalf and he did.”