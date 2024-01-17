Trump Super Supporter Threatens Anti-MAGA With Decapitated Snake

Conservative activist and Trump mega fan Laura Loomer, a former Project Veritas operative who cornered DeSantis at the Iowa Caucus, is warning those who didn’t support Trump before he won the Hawkeye State caucus, to not contact her.

Loomer wrote on X: “Good morning to everyone except all of the grifters and sell outs who betrayed Donald Trump who are now trying to be my new best friend or harass members of Team Trump with job requests.”

I just love him so much.❤️



Not in a weird way. I just really love President Trump. He’s the most amazing person ever.



It makes me so happy every time I see him or watch his speeches.



He’s the fighter we all need, but many don’t deserve him. He deserves the best.



He’s my… https://t.co/hYTDI0toRJ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 16, 2024

Loomer dropped a F-bomb to those who she accuses of “selling out and abandoning” Trump “when times got tough.” She threatened those who “betrayed” Trump with a photo of a decapitated snake (below) and wrote: “Don’t even text me because this is what I will reply with.”

Good morning to everyone except all of the grifters and sell outs who betrayed Donald Trump who are now trying to be my new best friend or harass members of @TeamTrump with job requests.



Fuck you. You don’t get to come back. You don’t get to make money off Trump after selling… pic.twitter.com/CzZHblzdcp — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 16, 2024

Fellow MAGA loyalists are reacting positively to Loomer’s post including conservative political pundit Lou Dobbs who replied: “It’s time to start naming names!”

As seen below, Trump has praised Loomer profusely, saying how it was best to have her “on your side.”

Trump praises white nationalist Laura Loomer in his rally audience: She’s very talented. A very important person. She’s fantastic pic.twitter.com/m3xPBmZxmB — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 14, 2024

Former NASCAR driver Jerrod Sessler, who’s running against “Trump Impeacher” Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA), replied: “Sentiment understood. I’ve been team Trump relentlessly. We need unity across the whole team now. Trump sets the example as he forgives offenses that were hurtful but ultimately unity is more valuable than past hurts or the potentially for future betrayals.”