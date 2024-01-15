Trump Says ‘White Nationalist’ Is ‘Fantastic’ — Biden Shouts It

Former president and current GOP frontrunner Donald Trump has — whatever his detractors claim — unquestioned expertise in two areas: free press (called earned media by pundits) and curating his enemies.

So when Trump this week in Iowa praised controversial arch-conservative activist Laura Loomer — who has a history of promoting alleged hate speech and amplifying conspiracy theories — it was notable that he credited her with possessing both these skills.

Calling Loomer a “fantastic person,” Trump said she was “free press” and asserted that Loomer was someone “you want to try and have her on your side” rather than as an enemy. Higher praise from Trump is hard to find.

Loomer earns and returns the Trump love, writing things like “haters call me a stalker. But, they wish they had someone who loved them as much as I love Donald Trump. All my enemies secretly wish I was their street fighter. NEVER BACK DOWN, BABY!”

The Biden campaign, which has been trying to beat Trump by amplifying his own speeches, is shouting out Trump’s praise and calling Loomer a “white nationalist.”

Betting that Trump’s own words will render him unpalatable to the majority of the electorate, the Biden campaign amplified the Loomer segment, writing: “Trump praises white nationalist Laura Loomer in his rally audience: She’s very talented. A very important person. She’s fantastic.”