MAGA Activist Corners DeSantis in Iowa: “Haters Call Me a Stalker”

Before the 2024 Iowa Caucuses kick off on Monday, January 15, a winter storm with blizzard-like conditions had several Republican candidates scrambling to either cancel or reschedule weekend events.

The New York Times reports that former President Donald Trump “canceled two in-person rallies he had planned this weekend in a final bid to drum up excitement, pointing to temperatures across Iowa that were sinking below zero.”

While awaiting Trump’s arrival, MAGA loyalist Laura Loomer, a former Project Veritas operative who now hosts the ‘Loomer Unleashed’ podcast, has been following and trying to approach Ron DeSantis.

Loomer wrote on X: “I got him as he was walking into his hotel, and he hid from me inside the hotel convenience store. His staff shoved me so that he could get away from me. But, I didn’t back down! Ron’s soul literally left his body when he saw me.”

She added: “Haters call me a stalker. But, they wish they had someone who loved them as much as I love Donald Trump. All my enemies secretly wish I was their street fighter. NEVER BACK DOWN, BABY!”

Trump shared the “DeSantis Got Loomered” video (below) on his Truth Social platform.

Loomer is also amplifying a video taken at a DeSantis event in Iowa, where a man in the audience presented DeSantis with a “participation trophy” because “you’re probably not going to win the election, right, but we’re proud of you for coming.”

As seen in the video below, while some in the audience laugh, a smiling Casey DeSantis quietly moved in front of her husband as the man tried to hand the trophy to the presidential candidate.

Loomer criticized the married couple: “Wow. Casey DeSantis had to defend her husband,” with a laughing crying emoji. “Who wears the pants again?”

When a follower on X suggested that DeSantis will soon drop out and endorse Trump and “we should unite,” Loomer replied: “I will never unite with that piece of s&*t or his disgusting supporters. They are dead to me. They can vote for Trump, but I never want anything to do with any of them ever again. And I’m going to work against all of them.”