U.S. Senator, Elon Musk Amplify American Prisoner Death in Ukraine, “Sociopaths Will Argue” 

Former Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson, who now runs a podcast on X, wrote on the social media platform yesterday: “Gonzalo Lira, Sr. says his son has died at 55 in a Ukrainian prison, where he was being held for the crime of criticizing the Zelensky and Biden governments.”

Carlson added the claim that “Gonzalo Lira was an American citizen, but the Biden administration clearly supported his imprisonment and torture.”

The owner of X, Elon Musk, amplified Carlson’s claim by reposting it to his more than 160 million followers.

The Independent describes Lira as a “YouTuber and contributor to the far-right Zero Hedge finance and news blog,” and reports that “the White House and State Department have not publicly addressed Lira’s imprisonment.”

[Newsweek reported a State Department spokesperson’s response as: “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”]

U.S. Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) reacted to Carlson’s claim by writing: “I’m sure the sociopaths will argue, in effect, that Lira deserved it. But count me as one of those who thinks our welfare clients shouldn’t execute our citizens.”

In December, Vance suggested that Ukraine should give up some of its land to Russia to end the war which started in February 2022. He said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it was in “America’s best interest … to accept Ukraine is going to have to cede some territory to the Russians.”