MAGA Celebrities Rally Around Vivek Ramaswamy at Trump Rally

Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his GOP presidential campaign on Monday after former President Donald Trump won the Iowa Caucus by a landslide, with 98 out of 99 Iowa counties choosing Trump. When Ramaswamy dropped out of the race, he announced his full endorsement of Trump for the 2024 election.

With his candidacy over, MAGA loyalists are rallying around Ramaswamy, who never criticized the former President as he campaigned but instead postioned his candidacy as a sort of Trump 2.

Trump’s former National Security Advisor and presidential pardon recipient, retired U.S. Army General Mike Flynn, wrote: “Good run, Vivek” and suggested that Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley “both now need to follow suit.” Flynn strongly suggested the two remaining candidates “check your egos and consultants at the door and get behind the one person who can win.”

Thank you @VivekGRamaswamy for doing the right thing and endorsing @realDonaldTrump.



You should be proud of the race you ran.



We look forward to having you on team MAGA.



Let’s win! https://t.co/D3NpzdaXnk — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 16, 2024

MAGA celebrity, Arizona Senate candidate and election denier Kari Lake also jumped on the post-candidate Ramaswamy train, celebrating his brief candidacy and writing: “He opened a lot of eyes in his campaign and shook the liberal commentators during the GOP debates. He’s a good guy. So glad Vivek did the right thing and endorsed Donald Trump.”

Donald Trump, Jr., the former president’s eldest son, also praised Ramaswamy and replied to the endorsement: “Thank you Vivek for doing the right thing…You should be proud of the race you ran. We look forward to having you on team MAGA. Let’s win!”

Tonight I officially called on Ron DeSantis & Nikki Haley to drop out and endorse Trump. Our base spoke loud & clear last night. Now it’s our job to follow their mandate and revive this country. America-First, always. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3sj0NiFpHN — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 17, 2024

Within 24 hours of his public endorsement of Trump in Iowa, Ramaswamy reports that he’s already in New Hampshire. On Tuesday night, he wrote; “Just arrived in New Hampshire, joining Trump rally in a couple of hours. Won’t hold back. Time to end this GOP primary & secure victory in November.”