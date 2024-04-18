MAGA Congresswoman Pushes Back, “Ukraine Chose Not To Join NATO”

U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is one of the far-right House Republicans who oppose to sending more foreign assistance to Ukraine as it fights a Russian invasion. Luna explained her stance on CNN today by saying, “Remember, Ukraine chose to not join NATO.”

Luna: Furthermore, remember, Ukraine chose to not join NATO.



Berman: It was NATO and the US and others who didn't want Ukraine to enter



Luna: I’m going to have to respectfully push back on that because I disagree pic.twitter.com/AhldwdrnRI — Acyn (@Acyn) April 18, 2024

CNN anchor John Berman responded to Luna’s claim saying “It was NATO and the United States and others who didn’t want Ukraine to enter,” Luna interrupted him and replied, “I’m going to have to respectfully push back on that because I disagree.” For some reason Berman acquiesced, responding, “You know what, I appreciate that very much.”

Rep. Rick Larsen (D-WA) reacted to the interview: “Disagree. But you are factually wrong.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has strongly pursued NATO membership for Ukraine, countering what he characterizes as foot-dragging from some NATO nations with frustration. In 2023, Zelensky complained that “it’s unprecedented and absurd when time frame is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine’s membership.”

Luna could be referencing a period between 2010 and 2014, prior to the Russian annexation of Crimea, when under then-President Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine pursued a non-aligned policy — which ended with Russia’s 2014 invasion.

Disagree. But you are factually wrong — Rep. Rick Larsen (@RepRickLarsen) April 18, 2024

Note: In July 2023, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that NATO leaders agreed to a package that will ultimately make Ukraine a member of the alliance. The package “will change Ukraine’s membership path from a two-step process to a one-step process,” Stoltenberg said. “We also made it clear that we will issue an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO when allies agree, and conditions are met.”