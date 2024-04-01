GOP Congressman’s Threat “Don’t Ever Cross Us” Raises Concern

Republican U.S. Representative Anthony D’Esposito, a former NYPD Detective, represents New York’s 4th congressional district, which covers central and southern Nassau County, Long Island.

On Saturday, D’Esposito shared an aerial photo of a procession of New York Police Department officers honoring slain NYPD police officer Jonathan Diller in Massapequa Park, New York. Diller was fatally shot on Monday during a traffic stop.

D’Esposito’s caption with the photo, “Don’t ever cross us,” raised concern and questions.

Former MSNBC political commentator Keith Olbermann questioned D’Esposito’s pronoun: “Who’s this ‘us,’ congressman? You don’t like somebody, you’re going to send the police out on a personal run for you, you nickel-dime bridge and tunnel fascist?”

Except when trying to protect the peaceful transfer of power… https://t.co/C1OwjcN15d pic.twitter.com/ihm0YY053E — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 31, 2024

D’Esposito’s Democratic colleague in the House, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-District 10), also replied — with a photo of violent rioters on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 — writing: “Except when trying to protect the peaceful transfer of power.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has criticized D’Esposito for “staying silent” as former President Donald Trump continually addresses convicted January 6 insurrectionists as “hostages.” DCCC Spokesperson Ellie Dougherty said in a statement: “Vulnerable New York Republican Anthony D’Esposito won’t stand up to Trump, even amid disturbing threats of political violence. Long Island voters will reject both D’Esposito’s far-right fealty and Trump’s extremism come November.”